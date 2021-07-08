MANKATO — Blue Earth County has agreed to pay half of the local cost of a new $1.6 million roundabout under construction on Mankato’s east side — just not right away.
Despite a tradition of splitting the cost of intersection improvements where city and county roads meet, county officials had been hesitant to chip in on the roundabout at Adams Street and County Road 12.
Initially, the county believed traffic levels didn’t warrant an expensive upgrade. A better intersection at the site became more urgent when developers announced plans for the region’s largest truck stop at the northeast quadrant of the intersection, followed by plans to build a mammoth truck sales and service center just to the west.
By July 2020, city and county officials agreed that a roundabout would be the best solution to the impending jump in traffic. But county leaders said the project came up too fast for the county to make its traditional contribution to a city-county intersection upgrade because its transportation spending was locked in for other projects.
“We just don’t have it,” Public Works Director Ryan Thilges told city officials in December, referencing available road funding for 2021. “Nor do I believe we really have it for 2022.”
With the truck stop rising and zoning approval granted for the $9 million Mankato Truck Center dealership, the city began construction this summer on the roundabout even without an agreement on a county contribution. That changed late last month when the county agreed to pay — eventually — $547,220.22.
“They’ve indicated somewhere between two to four years, they should be able to make their payments,” City Manager Susan Arntz said.
The agreement leaves the city contributing a similar amount and the state of Minnesota, through a Department of Employment and Economic Development grant, covering $486,000.
Council member Karen Foreman was somewhat reluctant to provide an interest-free loan to the county for its share but joined other council members in supporting the agreement, largely because the county didn’t really want to build the roundabout on short notice anyway.
“It wasn’t their first favorite thing to do this,” Foreman said.
The economic development that forced the roundabout to be moved up on the construction schedule will be a boost to both governments’ property tax collections once the truck stop and the semi dealership are up and running. The businesses are projected to employ nearly 150 people, nearly half of those being new jobs to the community.
Arntz said the city would be able to pay the roundabout contractor, Dirt Merchant Inc., using the city’s share of the construction budget, the DEED grant and — until the county makes its future contributions — by tapping into Mankato’s municipal state aid fund, which annually receives a portion of the state gas tax reserved for street projects in cities around Minnesota.
“So we have the ability to cashflow the county’s share,” she said.
