MANKATO — A man and a woman are accused of sexually abusing a child in Mankato.
Kaitlyne Rene Langer, 29, of Mankato, and Travis William Langer, 31, of West Fargo, North Dakota, and formerly of Mankato, were charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A girl told authorities Kaitlyne and Travis separately sexually assaulted her multiple times starting when she was 6 years old in 2015 and continuing into 2018. She said the couple also made her watch them having sex and Kaitlyne made her watch pornographic videos.
Both suspects initially denied sexually assaulting the girl, according to a court complaint.
Travis later reportedly told a detective he might have touched the girl inappropriately while playing or giving her a bath.
Kaitlyne reportedly later said she could not remember, but she could not say she did not assault the girl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.