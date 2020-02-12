MANKATO — Whether it’s a tear in a boat or car seat or a complete reupholstering job of a pontoon, fishing boat or vehicle, Karl and Angel Gutha can handle it with their mobile unit or at their shop.
The couple grew up in the Amboy and Mankato area and started Marine & Auto Custom Interiors in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, four years ago. This month they opened a satellite location in Mankato.
“We have a mobile service if someone needs a boat cover or repair on their boat at the lake, or if their car is being restored somewhere. Or we can bring things to our shop for work,” Karl said.
They are operating out of the Hubbard Building in Old Town and can send their mobile unit out or meet someone and take their boat or vehicle from Mankato to their shop and return it when finished.
Karl has been doing upholstery work for 10 years, starting out working on private jets and then boats and vehicles, before the couple started their own business.
He said they already have customers from Mankato who bring things to their Wisconsin shop and with plenty of lakes in the area, decided a satellite in Mankato made sense to make it more convenient for people here.
About half their work is on cars and half on boats. “We do pontoons, speed boats, fishing boats. Sometimes people just bring a cushion or seat that is worn out, or we do whole reconditions of floors and seats.”
Upholstery work on cars or pickups is often on old vehicles people are restoring. “But we also repair upholstery on newer cars and can convert cloth to leather seats,” Karl said. They also do trim work and custom jobs.
He said repairs usually cost $150-$250, while a full interior renovation of a car or pontoon can run $6,000-$10,000.
While the couple runs the business alone now, they are looking at bringing someone on for the Mankato office.
They said their decision to take the plunge into business ownership grew out of their commitment to provide for their five adopted children.
“We wanted to give them the best and brightest future we possibly could,” Angel said.
Five years ago, while living in Lincoln, Nebraska, they became foster parents to two young kids. They later learned the two had three more siblings who’d been separated from them for nearly two years. Eventually they were able to give all five siblings a permanent home.
While the couple was providing for their children’s needs for education, sports and faith, they said they knew they needed to devote themselves to long hours working in their own business to provide financial security for their family.
Running a business while caring for five kids ages 9 to 16, including home schooling them, fills every hour. “It’s something we thrive on,” Angel said. “Moving forward and being a good example of perseverance and hard work and grace. We are really driven by having five sets of eyes watching what we’re doing.
“There’s always a ‘why’ behind a business and that’s our ‘why,’” she said.
More information at: marineandautointeriors.com, on Facebook at MAinteriorsolutionsLLC or their insta page @ #popupupholstery.
