With years of entrepreneurial undertakings and experiences that complement one another, Leslie and Jacob Lee have transformed a former restaurant just outside Elysian into a wedding and event center.
The couple had talked about launching a wedding venue for the past few years and took the plunge after returning to their home area last year after living in California for several years.
The former Knotty Bar & Grill, a log building that started out as the Bear’s Den, was for sale after COVID-19 and the shutdown of Highway 60 for reconstruction caused the business to close last summer.
“I’d worked there for a while (in the early 2000s when it opened) so I knew the place,” Leslie said. “I sent Jacob to look at it — he’s the construction guy, the visionary — and he said, ‘We can do something great with this.’”
Ahavah Cottage will host its first events in June. Ahavah means “love” in Hebrew.
In just a few weeks after closing on the building, they transformed the interior, painting and modernizing the look of the rustic log-cabin building with the aim of creating a luxurious and romantic setting.
“It’s modernized but still has a little log cabin feel,” Jacob said.
When the weather warms, the exterior will be completely redone and the 3-acre site landscaped and woodland cleaned of underbrush and dead trees to provide a setting for outdoor weddings.
While there’s a lot of work left, the couple has no concerns about having everything ready for the first guests.
“Jacob did pretty much everything inside in three weeks, so I don’t doubt his ability to execute the outside work.”
Jacob operates a drywall and painting business and he spent recent years buying homes, fixing them up and flipping them. Leslie is an aesthetic nurse, who does Botox injections and other work, and has a beauty salon in Waterville.
“I’ve done hair for 22 years and I’ve done a lot of makeup and hair and setting up for people’s weddings,” Leslie said.
She said their combined experience made opening the wedding venue an easy decision.
“I’ve been in the beauty business all my life, and Jacob is in construction and making things pretty.”
They already have six bookings for this year and have several tours lined up with soon-to-be brides and grooms in the coming weeks.
“We’ve gotten good feedback,” Leslie said.
Some of the couples are local but most are from from outside the immediate area.
She said that while barn weddings have been a huge trend in recent years, she’s hearing from more brides who don’t want a barn wedding.
“What we have is something different. And Jacob can change it up every few years and give it a different feel.”
They also plan corporate events, birthday parties and other gatherings at the cottage. They are also connecting with other local businesses that can offer services to a bride, including catering, flowers, cakes and more.
“We want to bring all the local businesses from Elysian and Waterville and Waseca together with the bride.”
While the bride is the focus, Leslie has plans to pamper the grooms, too.
“I want to put a putting green out in back of the groom’s room. The grooms always seem kind of left out at the wedding venues.”
Brady Fisher and Brittany Paulson, of Waterville, recently booked Ahavah Cottage for their wedding.
“It’s booked for early October,” Fisher said. “We’re planning an outdoor wedding with a reception inside.”
He said they’d seen renderings of how the outside area will look and liked it. “We toured it and were impressed. They’ve really changed the look. We liked the outdoor patio and the bar area and how things flow,” he said. “And pricewise they’re right in line.”
