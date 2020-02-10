MANKATO — A Mankato couple is facing charges for allegedly exposing a child to pornography and grooming the boy for sexual activity with them.
Robert William Tester, 30, was charged with felony counts of soliciting a child and hiring a child for prostitution in Blue Earth County District Court. Robert Tester and Cory Pearl Jean Tester, 28, were charged with gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct by lewd exhibition involving a child. Cory Tester also was charged Monday with gross misdemeanor indecent exposure.
Robert Tester was in the Blue Earth County Jail on a domestic assault charge last month when a jail officer reported hearing and observing concerning phone calls and text messages between Tester and his wife. The exchanges were coded but appeared to be discussing “sexual grooming” of a child, according to a court complaint.
Cory Tester allegedly admitted to investigators that her husband asked her to act out sexual fantasies he had about her and the boy and send videos to him in jail. She denied acting on the requests, some of which included offering the boy money.
Investigators obtained warrants to search electronics. They allegedly found videos of Cory Tester masturbating in front of the boy in a manner that had been requested by Robert Tester.
Investigators also allegedly found pornographic videos and photos on a shared web app to which the boy had access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.