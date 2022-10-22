Frank and Carol Dorzinsky’s wedding day on Oct. 27, 1962, was blessed with unseasonably warm temperatures. After their vows were spoken in front of St. Joseph’s congregation in Lexington, they celebrated with friends and family outdoors on the shores of Clear Lake south of town.
Hopefully, the couple’s weather luck will be repeated next week when they revisit the landmarks on the anniversary of their big day 60 years ago.
The family-only celebration will begin Thursday with a visit to the church where the couple was married.
They will later move to the lakeside pavilion that served as their reception site. Local musician Larry Novotny will provide entertainment, just as he did when the Dorzinskys first danced together as husband and wife.
Informal photographs of the wedding party were snapped at the reception. One shows Frank mugging for the camera while wearing a beer-keg hat fashioned by his brothers/best men. Jane Offenhauser, of St. Peter, is shown posing along with Carol’s other bridesmaids.
“We had a lot of fun that day; I still have the dress I wore that day,” said Offenhauser, who will be a guest at this year’s party at the pavilion
“It’s amazing...a couple that’s been married 60 years,” she said.
Their successful marriage, the Dorzinskys said, has been a lesson in giving and taking.
“Sometimes I am mad at him, sometimes he is mad at me,” Carol said.
“We’ve had to learn how to say ‘I’m sorry.’”
Frank and Carol knew each other for a few years before he went into the Air Force in 1958. They started dating after he returned from serving in Berlin for 2 1/2 years.
Thursday’s activities do not mark the Dorzinskys’ first formal stroll down memory lane to commemorate an anniversary; however, their route to the church has had to change.
St. Joseph’s vacant building was moved to Pioneer Power Show’s rural Le Sueur grounds Aug. 18, 2011, where the structure is open to visitors a few days in August during the organization’s annual ag-extravaganza.
“We called Pioneer Power’s president to ask if we could use the church, and he just handed us the keys,” Carol said.
“I’ve known the Dorzinskys pretty much forever,” said Bill Thelemann, who heads the non-profit organization with a focus on old farming methods and machinery.
“Pioneer Power is glad to help; this is what we are about.”
Frank and Carol raised their three children on the farm. After their retirement 10 years ago, the couple bought a townhouse in St. Peter.
After moving, the Dorzinskys donated a structure that’s part of their family’s ag history — a storage building that held food for cattle.
“Our corn crib is now at Pioneer Power,” Frank said.
Groundskeeper Jim Lange, of Belle Plaine, recently gave the wood structure a new coat of white paint. He plans to add another coat soon.
“It’s not as pretty as I’d like it to be,” he said.
Lange’s been “painting like crazy” lately to freshen up the exteriors of several of Pioneer Power’s 67 buildings.
“We are getting ready for Pioneer Power’s 50th anniversary next August,” Lange said.
He won’t have to paint St. Edward’s; the church has vinyl siding. It’s roof is starting to show wear and will have to be replaced.
Thelemann said former parishioners who attend Pioneer Power often stop to visit the building where they were baptized and confirmed. A family’s oldest generation sometimes is accompanied by its youngest members.
“It’s important to them for the kids to see the church where they were married,” he said.
