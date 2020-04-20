MANKATO — Longtime Free Press sports reporter Chad Courrier has been named sports editor.

Courrier has worked at The Free Press as a copy editor and reporter for 29 years. He is a graduate of Minnesota State University.

His primary beats as a reporter included MSU basketball and football as well as various high school sports.

He replaces Shane Frederick who took a communications manager position with Ag Management Solutions, a group associated with the Mankato-based Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.

