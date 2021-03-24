MANKATO — A judge has ordered the sale of Jordan Sands quarry properties for $8 million to help settle the company's default on a $22 million loan.
Last year St. Cloud-based Stearns Bank sued Jordan Sands, owned by the Coughlan family. The company's property was put into the hands of a court-appointed receiver who was charged with selling it for the highest price possible.
Earlier this year the receiver, Cordes & Company, told the court it pursued multiple attempts to sell the properties as a whole or in pieces. The receiver said an $8 million offer made jointly by Holtmeier Construction, Kasota Stone Fabricators and Pentagon Materials was the highest price they could get.
The three firms, all based in Mankato, made the offer last April, shortly after Stearns filed the lawsuit. The receiver said they did not immediately accept the offer, waiting to see if the properties could attract a higher bid.
While Jordan Sands objected to selling the property for $8 million, saying the offer was too low, Blue Earth County District Court Judge Gregory Anderson ruled this month that Jordan Sands "did not provide any evidence of a higher value, a better offer or potential buyers."
Jordan Sands, which has its office in North Mankato, has mined silica sand just north of Mankato since getting a permit approval for the mine in 2013. In early 2016 the company got the loan from Stearns and pledged security on the loan that includes land and a long list of personal property including money, investment property and equipment.
The lawsuit says the Coughlans also assigned the bank additional assurance of repayment by James Coughlan, the James Coughlan Trust, Robert Coughlan and the Robert Coughlan Trust.
While the sale of the quarry land and related equipment is now settled, the portion of the lawsuit dealing with additional assurances assigned to Stearns by James and Robert Coughlan is ongoing.
Much of the Jordan Sands property is north of Mankato but it also includes the Jefferson Quarry in Mankato, a site that city leaders have eyed for potential future development.
The receiver said several companies were initially very interested in buying the quarry properties until they learned there was a relatively low amount of limestone reserve remaining. They said potential buyer also found the sand and limestone would not be suitable for use in road construction.
The receiver said James Coughlan offered to buy the property for $4 million, plus non-guaranteed payments over five years. Stearns Bank would have had to restructure the loan and was not willing to accept Coughlan’s offer.
Township satisfied
Karl Friedrichs, Lime Township chair, told The Free Press last month the township was satisfied with Holtmeier and the other two firms purchasing the quarries as the companies had put up $1 million in bonds to cover reclamation work that will need to be done as parts of the property are mined out.
Friedrichs said the board has built a good relationship with the Holtmeier group. “They’ve been very good to work with.”
Holtmeier and the other two companies already have been working the area in recent years under an agreement with Jordan Sands, Friedrichs said. Holtmeier takes the gravel off the top and Kasota Stone Fabricators then cuts and removes some dimensional stone before Jordan Sands mined the silica below.
Friedrichs said the Holtmeier group intends to continue taking gravel and dimensional stone down to a depth of about 35 feet.
Jefferson Quarry
The Jefferson Quarry is among the land being sold to the Holtmeier group. The quarry is in the city of Mankato, stretching for more than a mile from Highway 14 to Riverfront Drive just north of Old Town. The quarry was depleted and hasn’t been mined since 2017.
A few years ago the Coughlans proposed marketing the Jefferson Quarry for potential development such as housing or commercial uses. The city also was interested in having parts of the quarry developed as park/recreation land.
In court documents the receiver said they considered selling Jefferson Quarry separately, with the three companies that bid on Jordan Sands’ property getting the rest of the active mine holdings for $7 million. But the receiver said it was unlikely the 54-acre Jefferson Quarry would sell for $1 million or more, therefore falling short of the original $8 million offer.
Jefferson Quarry has a tax value of about $716,000 and the quarry would have to go through extensive reclamation before any development could be done.
Silica sand bust
Silica sand was for years a hot commodity, used in fracking in the oil and natural gas industry.
But demand for silica collapsed and oil companies still fracking are using silica located closer to their wells.
Another area silica mining operation, Covia, formerly Unimin, announced in late 2019 that it was closing its Kasota silica mining operation after more than 30 years because of the depressed frack sand market.
