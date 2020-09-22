The Minnesota Court of Appeals overturned the conviction of a man accused of raping a woman in Le Sueur County after finding that a juror might have been biased.
A Le Sueur County jury found Cody Lyle Bergendahl, 35, guilty of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct in January 2019. A woman who knows Bergendahl alleged he raped her at a friend's rural Le Sueur residence in 2017.
Bergendahl, who was from Minneapolis, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Bergendahl's attorneys appealed on three grounds. Appellate judges agreed with one of those arguments — that one of the jurors who found Bergendahl guilty should have been dismissed from the jury due to a potential bias.
The Court of Appeals reversed the conviction in a ruling released Monday and the Le Sueur County Attorney's Office will choose whether to retry the case. Assistant County Attorney Ben King prosecuted the original trial and will decide on a retrial, according to County Attorney Brent Christian.
“Mr. King will be analyzing options moving forward in the next few days,” Christian said.
The appeal revolved around a juror's disclosure that her daughter had been abused by a boyfriend.
According to the Court of Appeals ruling:
During the jury selection process, the juror said multiple times she would try to be impartial but she could not make a guarantee.
Bergendahl's attorney asked Judge Mark Vandelist to dismiss the prospective juror. King was opposed. Vandelist rejected the request after asking the juror more questions. In her final response to Vandelist's question of whether she could be fair, the juror responded: “I don't know. I honestly don't know.”
A member of the Attorney General's Office argued upon appeal that the juror did not express any bias against someone accused of sexual misconduct. Alternatively, the state argued the juror could be considered “rehabilitated” — a legal threshold meaning she had unequivocally stated she would set aside any bias and fairly evaluate the evidence.
But the appellate judges decided the juror's past experience could cause bias even if not directly the same as the accused crime.
“The caselaw asks only whether the juror has 'exhibited strong and deep impressions that would prevent her from laying aside her impression or opinion and rendering a verdict based on the evidence presented in court,'” the ruling states.
And a transcript of all of the juror's questioning showed contradictory responses over whether she could set aside bias, the appellate judges determined.
“As a whole, (the juror's) answers to the questions asked of her were equivocal, especially her last statement that she 'honestly did not know whether she could be fair,'” the ruling states.
