NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council shouldn't have declared a private property a public nuisance because of its vegetation, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled.
An appeals court decision released Monday overturns a council resolution issued in December ordering Edward and Ann Borchardt to remove more vegetation from their property at 229 Allan Ave.
“We agree with Borchardt that insufficient evidence was presented to the City Council to support the resolution,” the court ruling states.
The Borchardts appealed the City Council's findings that their property had “rank growth” and “unsightly” vegetation that “causes a public health concern” and “unreasonably annoys a considerable number of” neighbors.
The council resolution, which ordered the Borchardts to bring their property into compliance with city ordinances, came after a public hearing about the property.
The Court of Appeals decided information presented to the council at that hearing did not justify the council's findings.
This story will be updated.
