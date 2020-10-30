An already unusual and busy pre-election season got a little more stressful for county election officials Friday as a court ruling threw some new wrinkles into the process.
"We got a curve ball thrown at us," said Mike Stalberger, who oversees elections in Blue Earth County.
"The goal posts keep getting moved," said Jaci Kopet, the elections official in Nicollet County.
On Thursday a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Minnesota's absentee ballots that come in after Election Day should be separated from the rest of the ballots in case a future court order makes those votes invalid.
The ruling was a victory for the GOP, which had challenged the seven-day extension for counting absentee ballots that were post marked by Election Day.
The order didn't go as far as to say any mail ballots arriving after Election Day can't be counted, but the court sent that question back to a Minnesota District court to reconsider.
Republicans had argued that the extension — which had been approved in federal and Minnesota courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic — violated federal law that establishes Nov. 3 as the date of the election.
The Circuit Court opinion said that state and federal law superseded the court-approved extension.
“There is no pandemic exception to the Constitution,” the panel wrote in a 2-1 decision.
After the ruling, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and county election officials told voters to no longer place their absentee ballots in the mail but instead deliver the ballots by hand to county election offices or come in and vote early in person.
Local election officials are still confident in the state's voting system working well and accurately but say having a rule change issued just days before the election simply adds another thing to deal with as voters are flocking in record numbers to vote early, either by absentee and mail ballot or in person.
"We've been very busy this week," Kopet said. "We had 163 people in (Thursday), which for us, for a small county, that's a lot. People really want to vote in person now."
Kopet expected her office would see 200 voters on Friday and she had brought in more staff and set up processes to keep people socially distanced as they waited in line outside or indoors.
The main elections office in Blue Earth County, at the Historic Courthouse in Mankato, has been very busy.
"We have a lot of voters coming in. Folks are choosing to vote early this election cycle," Stalberger said.
On Friday there was a steady stream of voters coming in and over the noon hour and later in the afternoon there were lines of people waiting to vote early in person. A booth set up outside the courthouse was available for people who had already received a ballot in the mail and filled it out and wanted to drop it off in person.
"I heard there might be long lines on Tuesday so I wanted to get in," said Caitlyn Hutzel after she voted early in person.
"I'm just a little wary about mailing a ballot in. This is as legit as you can get, doing it in person."
Trinelle Hart of Madison Lake said she voted in person because she wanted to ensure her vote was counted and wasn't sure what Election Day would be like at the polls.
"I just wanted to get it done. I think Tuesday could be crazy busy. It was real easy, 15 minutes in and out," said Hart, who moved here from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Madelia area farmer Brian Knewtson had a practical reason for voting in person on Friday.
"I have 200 acres of corn in the field yet. I'll probably be busy Tuesday."
Knewtson and other farmers have been forced to take a break from the harvest after snow and rain made fields too wet, but most hope to get back in the fields this weekend.
"I like to vote in person," he said.
While in-person early voting has been very strong, the number of absentee/mail ballots processed this year is also shattering records.
In Blue Earth County, as of Friday morning, 23,400 residents had requested and been sent ballots. The county had received and accepted as valid 17,700 of those ballots.
In Nicollet County 12,366 ballots had been sent out and 9,456 had come back and been accepted.
Blue Earth County voters can access early voting locations at 15 Map Drive (former MRCI building) or 204 South Fifth St. (Historic Courthouse) in Mankato. Hours for the locations are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
The county’s “Drop & Go Quick Service” booths in the parking lots at 15 Map Drive and 204 S 5th Street in Mankato are also open the same hours.
Mapleton and Lake Crystal city hall offices are able to collect ballots for Blue Earth County voters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
On Election Day, voters may return ballots to the Historic Courthouse only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.