MANKATO — Courthouses have reopened to the public and criminal trials are resuming at the Blue Earth County District Courthouse.
The Minnesota Judicial Council has approved the Blue Earth County Courthouse's plans to recommence criminal jury trials with new pandemic safety protocols. Blue Earth County is among six in the state that have been approved as part of a pilot program.
The Blue Earth County Courthouse as well as other courthouses across the state were required to open at least one public service counter and public access computer this week.
New social distancing and cleaning measures have been implemented at each courthouse. Staff and visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering.
