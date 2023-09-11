MANKATO — Mankato is offering a free service for property owners who want to remove discriminatory covenants from real estate documents.
Covenants are clauses written into property deeds to prevent properties from being sold, leased or occupied by individuals. The exclusions are based on race, religion and/or ethnicity.
Homeowners may learn if their properties have discriminatory covenants and how they can be removed by calling 387-8600 and asking for assistance from staff.
If a covenant exists, a volunteer attorney will assist with legal requirements necessary for its discharge.
This service is being offered as part of the city's efforts to promote racial equity and to address housing disparities that exist today. Mankato recently joined the Just Deeds Coalition and is now among the cities across Minnesota working on diversity and inclusion issues.
