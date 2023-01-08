It is starting out to be the kind of old-fashioned winter we haven’t seen in a while.
After days of sleet, snow and non-stop plowing, the urban landscape was left with high piles of hard, chunky snow lining both sides of every street.
By Thursday, the snow-weariness was evident in people who made multiple trips out to blow or shovel wet snow and then dry snow and slowly work through the multiple windrows left at the end of driveways.
Windrows are an equal opportunity pest, blocking the drives of modest homes and mansions.
“Windrow” comes from the similar look to the windrows of cut hay left in fields after farmers rake it. The name came from the fact the hay was piled in rows to let the wind dry it out before baling. Unfortunately the windrows of snow don’t dry out and get lighter. Nor are they easily baled up into tidy rectangles.
No one likes the windrows, but after a storm like this one people gain a renewed admiration for the crews that hit the streets and highways from early in the morning to late at night to keep roads (mostly) passable.
And many neighborhoods have added affection for the one guy, often an older gentleman with a good snow blower, who goes beyond his borders to clear neighbors’ sidewalks and sometimes even their driveways. The risk of giving such generosity is, of course, that once done there is an expectation the good deed will continue throughout the winter.
When I got done with the last clearing of the driveway Thursday I looked up at the roof. Ice was weighing down the gutters, a thick layer of snow on the roof. It needed a roof raking.
Wasn’t going to happen. I just didn’t have it in me to take on another snow job.
In many parts of the state we’ve had the snowiest start of a winter in 30 years. And just a week into the month, we already had our snowiest January in five years.
The 30-year mark for snowiest winter will bring back memories for many of the Halloween Blizzard that hit three decades ago. Anyone under the age of about 45 just rolls their eyes when they hear us oldsters say, “Remember the Halloween Blizzard?”
You can avoid lutefisk if you want, but you’re going to hear about the Halloween Blizzard, like it or not.
It was a memorable one indeed.
Snow on Halloween isn’t unheard of. It’s happened 21 times in the past 150 years.
The storm was a three-dayer, like the one we just went through. But its early date, surprise arrival and amount of snow made it one for the records.
It started on Oct. 31 and when it was over Mankato had just shy of 21 inches. Duluth had a jaw-dropping 37 inches.
Many people recalled taking their kids trick-or-treating at River Hills Mall because it was cold outside, with not a flake falling when they went inside.
When they came out, there were 5 inches on the ground.
Many people opened their homes and businesses to travelers and truckers who got caught in the storm. Farmers had to plod their way to barns to milk cows and do chores, winds whipping up white-out conditions and creating mountainous drifts.
Three duck hunters went missing on Swan Lake as the storm hit, but were later found safe.
Most people were stuck in their homes, or at others’ homes, from Thursday night until Sunday afternoon.
It was the worst storm to hit the area since 1940.
You younger folks haven’t seen a Halloween Blizzard.
But the way this winter is starting, who knows, you might yet have your own horrific winter stories to regale young folks with decades from now.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
