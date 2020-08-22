KASOTA — A Covia spokesman says their Kasota silica sand plant remains idled but a decision on whether to permanently close or reopen it hasn’t yet been made.
“It’s not closed. It’s idled and unclosed,” said Matt Schlarb, director of investor relations for Ohio-based Covia.
Covia idled the mine, previously owned by Unimin Mining, last November, laying off more than 60 employees.
At the time a Covia corporate spokesman told The Free Press the Kasota mine was “permanently closed.” Schlarb said the statement from the former corporate spokesman was inaccurate.
Schlarb was responding to a story in The Free Press on Tuesday about concerns by Save the Kasota Prairie members who are worried about the future of 300 acres of restored prairie that is owned and cared for by Covia.
Covia, one of the largest silica miners in the country, filed for bankruptcy protection in June, citing $1 billion in debts and $250 million in cash. They are among several companies that mine the sand for fracking who have filed for bankruptcy protection as the frac market has deteriorated.
Schlarb said the speculation that Covia might liquidate “is complete speculation.”
He said the company, prior to filing for Chapter 11, came to an agreement with a majority of their lenders. “They wouldn’t have done that if they didn’t trust we’d continue (operations).”
He said the company’s cash balance and agreement with lenders will help it through a reorganization process.
As far as the company’s agreement with SKP about the Kasota Prairie, he said it remains in place.
“We’ve had a good relationship with them, and we expect to continue to have a good relationship with them.”
