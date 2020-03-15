WASECA — A Waseca County resident tested positive for COVID-19, the first known case in south-central Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the case Sunday, while raising statewide cases to 35 total.
The person in Waseca County is in their 40s and developed symptoms Thursday, according to a release from Waseca County Public Health.
"Waseca County affirms that this is an event they have been expecting, planning for, and are now ready to respond to as needed," Public Health Director Sarah Berry said in the statement. "Waseca County is a strong community, and has experience working together and caring for each other during stressful times."
The case is related to overseas travel. The person is not hospitalized, which has largely been the case for Minnesota cases so far.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday the closing of schools for eight days by Wednesday.
