Playground equipment closed

Caution tape surrounds playground equipment Friday at Alexander Park in Mankato. A “stay at home” order has been issued by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. The stay at home order does not require playgrounds be shut down, according to the state, but local authorities may choose to do so.

 Pat Christman

ST. PAUL — COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota rose to nine Sunday, up from five reported on Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The total number of cases rose to 503, compared to 441 on Saturday. Some 39 patients were hospitalized and 252 no longer needed to be isolated.

The state on Friday reported the deaths of two people who were living in senior living facilities. One of them was in Martin County, the first virus-related death in south-central Minnesota.

There were two more cases reported in Martin County Sunday bringing the total to 21, and other area counties had no new cases.

There were a total of 47 cases in South Central Minnesota on Sunday.

