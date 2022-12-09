Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.