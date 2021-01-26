MANKATO — Area counties combined for 22 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday while again reporting no new deaths linked to the illness.
The new cases were the smallest daily uptick in south-central Minnesota's nine counties in at least a month. Mondays and Tuesdays usually have smaller totals due to reporting lags from the weekend, but cases have been trending down overall this month.
Waseca County's six new cases were the most in the region, following by four each in Brown and Le Sueur counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County only had one new case. With the most population among the nine area counties, it usually has the most new cases.
Although no new COVID deaths were reported in south-central Minnesota, the health department confirmed eight more statewide Tuesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,106.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Waseca County — 6
- Brown County — 4
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Nicollet County — 3
- Faribault County — 2
- Blue Earth County — 1
- Watonwan County — 1
- Martin County — 1
