MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 39 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday.
The numbers continued the trend of lower case counts in the final two weeks of January. Mondays and Tuesdays also tend to have lower counts due to reporting lags from the weekend.
Deaths linked to the illness in the area slowed considerably in January, with a total of 29 confirmed in the month.
In comparison, south-central Minnesota had 58 COVID deaths in December and 40 in November, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Statewide, the health department confirmed two more COVID deaths Monday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,202.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 11
- Brown County — 9
- Martin County — 5
- Faribault County — 4
- Nicollet County — 3
- Waseca County — 3
- Le Sueur County — 2
- Watonwan County — 2
