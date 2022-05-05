MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 case levels held steady Thursday compared to one week ago, while six more Minnesotans died of the illness statewide.
The nine area counties combined for 47 new cases, compared to 48 on the previous Thursday, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
The region is on track for a decline in weekly cases for the first time since March.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 12,521, while the south-central region's toll remained at 499.
The confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday occurred in residents ranging in age between 55-59 years old in Ramsey County to 80-84 years old in Goodhue County.
Area counties haven't had any newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far in May, after having just three in April. Prior to April, the region's lowest monthly death toll in 2022 was 18.
Of the 47 new cases Thursday, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties had 12 each. All nine area counties had at least one new case.
