MANKATO — After falling off in recent days, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the local nine-county area jumped on Wednesday.
The area had 70 new cases, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health. In the three previous days the daily number of new cases ranged from 19 to 47.
There were no additional deaths reported locally.
All area counties saw new cases:
• Blue Earth — 26
• Brown — Seven
• Faribault — one
• Le Sueur — six
• Martin — 10
• Nicollet — seven
• Sibley — two
• Waseca — seven
• Watonwan — four
State health officials Wednesday reported 35 additional deaths from COVID-19 and said there were 1,068 new cases statewide.
All the deaths were in people 65 and older.
While two officers from the Mankato Salvation Army attended a recent conference in northern Minnesota where there was an outbreak of COVID-19, both have tested negative, said Leslie Johnson, director at the Mankato Salvation Army.
She said the two officers had gone on vacation right after the conference and weren't in the Mankato building for more than 14 days since the conference.
Twenty Salvation Army staff from Minnesota and North Dakota tested positive for COVID-19 after 62 people attended the conference.
None of those infected were hospitalized.
