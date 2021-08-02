MANKATO — Blue Earth County wasn’t considered a COVID-19 hotspot as of Monday, but the delta variant’s fast spread has health officials predicting more counties will get there soon.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed 44 Minnesota counties as having substantial to high COVID-19 transmission rates Monday, including Le Sueur, Waseca, Sibley and Faribault counties in the south-central region. Blue Earth County was among the five other counties in the region having moderate to low transmission levels.
Further case growth could have implications on whether colleges and universities require masks once classes resume in the coming weeks.
Recent CDC guidance calls for masking indoors in counties where transmission levels are found to be substantial or high. The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, which includes Mankato’s Minnesota State University, advised institutions to follow CDC mask guidance.
Some institutions in the system are in counties with high enough transmission rates to prompt mask protocols on campus. With Blue Earth County’s rate currently being lower, MSU officials will closely watch case trends before the next semester starts on Aug. 23, said Brian Martensen, MSU’s interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
“We’ll continue to monitor the trends,” he said. “If we hit that substantial category, and look to be trending to stay in there, we’ll be looking to change our protocols.”
The university’s current protocol doesn’t include mask requirements. Higher transmission rates for a sustained period, rather than a blip above the threshold, could prompt a change.
“Right now we’re in between summer session and fall,” Martensen said. “We do have some time to make these decisions.”
The University of Minnesota system announced it would require masks indoors starting Tuesday at all of its five campuses.
The Minnesota State system sent out information to MSU and its other institutions telling them to be ready for mask protocols if cases keep rising. MSU recently did the same for its staff.
When the CDC’s new guidance came out in late July, only 14 Minnesota counties fit the bill for high enough transmission rates. At 44 as of Monday, the number looked “sure to grow in the coming days,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm during a briefing with reporters.
“There’s a lot of virus moving about the country, and it’s here in Minnesota as well,” she said.
State leaders can’t mandate masks like they did earlier in the pandemic due to Gov. Tim Walz no longer having emergency powers. Cities and counties could choose to do so, Malcolm said. Businesses can, too, with Target being the latest to do so Monday.
She made clear masks are only one layer of effective protection against the virus. Social distancing, staying home when sick and, above all, getting vaccinated are other key strategies in protecting yourself and the people around you.
Renewed mask recommendations also don’t mean the vaccines aren’t working, Malcolm said. She shared data from the Kaiser Family Foundation showing breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths are extremely rare among the unvaccinated — well below 1% rates in all three measures. Although the analysis didn’t include Minnesota, she said the state has similarly encouraging results among vaccinated residents.
The push to advise masks for vaccinated individuals comes because new studies show they can still spread the virus to more vulnerable people.
“In rare cases, the CDC has found people fully vaccinated can still transmit the virus to others,” Malcolm said. “This small risk, plus the fact we have a very contagious delta variant circulating … makes masking a smart protective measure.”
Vaccination rates appeared to slightly pick up statewide following news about the delta variant’s rapid spread. In south-central Minnesota, there hasn’t been a notable upswing yet, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Healthcare Coalition.
He noted the upcoming school start could have an impact. More parents might want to have their children aged 12 or older vaccinated before they return to class.
South-central Minnesota counties had about 59% of their 12-and-older population vaccinated with at least one dose as of Monday. The statewide rate is 68.8%.
Like Malcolm, Weller also expects more counties to trend toward higher transmission rates. Delta is significantly more infectious than previous strains, he said, and this time it’s a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
“That really means trouble for those who are not protected because they never got vaccinated,” he said. “The best tool we have to fight COVID-19 is any of the three highly effective, free and safe vaccines.”
