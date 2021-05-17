MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 18 new COVID-19 cases Monday, continuing an encouraging stretch of low numbers.
Monday's total was one of the smallest upticks for the region so far in 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. May 11, a Tuesday, had only 14 new cases.
While Mondays and Tuesdays regularly have the lowest case totals of the week, overall numbers have been trending down since April.
Also Monday, the health department reported no new COVID-19 deaths statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll remains at 7,296.
Of the 18 new cases in the south-central region, Blue Earth County had eight of them. Nicollet and Brown counties each had three.
Waseca, Faribault and Sibley counties had no new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 8
- Nicollet County — 3
- Brown County — 3
- Le Sueur County — 2
- Watonwan County — 1
- Martin County — 1
This story will be updated.
