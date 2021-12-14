Two more area residents have died from COVID-19, but new local case numbers reported Tuesday are significantly lower than in prior weeks.
A Blue Earth County resident in their late 60s and a Le Sueur County resident in their late 90s have died from the coronavirus, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday.
They were among 46 more deaths attributed to the virus statewide. The deaths ranged from four people in their 30s to three in their 90s and nine lived in congregate care settings.
The state's pandemic death toll now stands at 9,964. In the nine-county Free Press coverage area, 391 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
Blue Earth County now has seen 74 deaths and Le Sueur County has has 37. Both counties remain among the lowest death rates in the region when deaths are divided by population.
There were over 9,000 new confirmed or probable cases reported across the state Tuesday. There were 337 new confirmed cases and 19 suspected cases locally.
Tuesdays regularly have the highest case counts of the week as it includes most of the numbers from the weekends when no data is released.
The local number is down from 539 confirmed cases last Tuesday and 470 cases the Tuesday before that.
New local cases reported Monday also were lower than the prior two Mondays.
This Tuesday's confirmed cases by county were:
Blue Earth County: 136
Nicollet County: 42
Le Sueur County: 35
Waseca County: 28
Brown County: 28
Martin County: 24
Sibley County: 19
Faribault County: 15
Watonwan County: 10
