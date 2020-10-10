Minnesota health officials reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as testing also hit a record.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,537 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as testing also climbed to record levels, with more than 32,000 results in the latest update. The positivity rate remained relatively flat.
There also was an uptick in cases reported locally Saturday after trending downward throughout the week.
There were 67 new cases reported in The Free Press coverage area. That is the highest one-day total since Oct. 3. The regional total to date now stands at 5,622.
Brown County, which has among the lowest number of cases reported in the region to date, had the highest number reported Saturday.
Every county had at least one new case:
Brown County: 13
Blue Earth County: 12
Le Sueur County: Nine
Waseca County: Nine
Martin County: Eight
Nicollet County: Six
Sibley County: Five
Faribault County: Four
Watonwan County: One
Six of the nine cases in Waseca County involve inmates or staff at the federal prison.
All of the 10 deaths reported across the state Saturday involved people age 65 or older. None of them occurred in south-central Minnesota. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,131.
