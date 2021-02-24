MANKATO — The nine south-central Minnesota counties combined for 57 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a jump from lower totals Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesdays often have higher case counts than the previous two days, which trend lower due to reporting lags from weekend tests. The 57 new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, are about average for February so far.
The counties again had no new COVID deaths confirmed Wednesday, keeping the area's pandemic toll at 211.
Nine COVID deaths were reported statewide, raising Minnesota's toll to 6,443. The multiple deaths came after two straight days with only one new death reported statewide.
For new cases, Blue Earth County led the region with 16. Nicollet County came next with 11 new cases, and each of the nine counties had at least one.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Nicollet County — 11
- Brown County — 7
- Waseca County — 6
- Faribault County — 5
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Watonwan County — 4
- Sibley County — 3
- Martin County — 1
South-central Minnesota counties are up to 13.5% of residents with first doses of the COVID vaccine, according to state vaccine data updated Wednesday. For second doses, 5.9% of residents have completed their vaccine series.
