MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 76 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday.
The uptick was the biggest for any Monday in March, as the beginning of weeks usually having relatively low totals. Monday's total was also higher than Saturday and Sunday's lower numbers, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Although there were no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the nine-county region, Minnesota had five statewide. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 6,835.
The 76 new cases in area counties included 30 in Blue Earth County. Brown County's 15 and Nicollet County's 12 were the next most.
Seven of the nine counties had at least four new cases. Only Watonwan and Faribault counties didn't have any new cases.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 30
- Brown County — 15
- Nicollet County — 12
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Sibley County — 5
- Waseca County — 4
- Martin County — 4
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.