MANKATO — An uptick in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday ensured the south-central region will continue its upward trend in weekly cases.
Area counties combined for 40 new cases Thursday, up from 28 one week ago, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. Of the 40 new cases, 20 were in Blue Earth County.
The region already has more cases this week compared to last week, despite there still being another day left in this reporting week. Friday's case total will determine how big the uptick will be and whether case growth is accelerating compared to last week's 27% increase.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll remains at 497, with just one fatality confirmed so far in April. April is on track to have the lowest COVID-19 death toll since at least July 2021.
Minnesota reported three COVID-19 fatalities confirmed statewide, raising its pandemic toll to 12,482. Two of the Minnesotans lived in private residences, while one resided in a long-term care facility.
The residents who died ranged in age from 70-74 years old in Dakota County to 90-94 in Becker County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.