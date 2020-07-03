MANKATO — COVID-19 cases in south-central Minnesota continued to climb Friday with 26 new cases in six counties within the region.
Blue Earth County led the pack in increases with 10 new cases, while Le Sueur had 7. Watonwan, Sibley and Brown counties reported no new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth — 10
• Le Sueur — 7
• Nicollet — 4
• Martin — 2
• Waseca — 2
• Faribault —1
South-central Minnesota had 276 new cases over the past week, slightly lower than the new case count from the week before but significantly higher than previous counts over the past month.
Blue Earth County had 131 new cases over the past week, while Nicollet County had 40 and Watonwan County had 17. Le Sueur County reported 23 new cases over the last seven days, while Waseca and Sibley counties both reported 13. Martin County had 11, Faribault County had 10 and Brown County had eight new cases over the past week.
Statewide hospitalizations continued a downward trend on Friday, and people hospitalized in intensive care units dropped slightly. The count of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 was at 270, with 138 people receiving intensive care.
Minnesota health officials reported 423 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, following a trend of increasing positive case numbers in the state. But trends in daily deaths from the disease still suggest a hopeful, downward trend.
Eight more people have died of the disease in the state, continuing a trend since mid-June of daily death numbers in the teens or single digits. None of the eight deaths were in south-central Minnesota.
Minnesota now has confirmed 37,624 positive tests for the disease during the outbreak. About 86 percent of those testing positive have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Among those who’ve died in Minnesota, nearly 80 percent were living in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and nearly all had underlying health problems.
Because of the Fourth of July holiday, the state health department will not release its otherwise-daily COVID-19 update on Saturday.
The newest counts come as officials plead with Minnesotans to keep their guard up and follow public health guidelines over the July Fourth holiday weekend. Health officials this week warned that family gatherings and other outings could lead to a spike if people ease back from safety measures.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and others are imploring groups gathering over the Fourth of July to meet outdoors instead of inside and to wear masks and social distance even when outside in order to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.
Young adults are a particular concern. Minnesotans in their 20s now make up the largest age group of confirmed cases — nearly 8,000 since the pandemic began. The median age for cases has been dipping and is now just under 39 years old, Malcolm noted earlier this week as she cautioned young adults to not let their guard down.
“Remember that you’re not invincible and neither are your loved ones,” she said.
Gov. Tim Walz is concerned enough about potential outbreaks that he said earlier this week he’s considering a statewide mask order.
