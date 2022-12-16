MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had a decline in weekly COVID-19 cases, while having three newly confirmed fatalities from the illness.
The nine-county region is experiencing fewer COVID-19 deaths this fall and winter than it had a year ago. Compared to three fatalities between Dec. 4-10 this year, counties combined for nine during that week in 2021.
At the same time, the illness remains much deadlier than influenza statewide even amid a severe early flu season, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Reported fatalities from each illness since Minnesota's flu season began in October:
• COVID-19 — 549
• Influenza — 46
Minnesota has nearly reached the 2021-2022 flu season's death toll — 54 — already. It has long since surpassed last year's hospitalization total from the flu, 2,306 this season compared to 901 last season.
The state did at least see a slowdown in weekly flu hospitalizations, dropping from 563 to 382 over the two most recent weeks.
Health officials have described this winter as a "tripledemic" of coinciding COVID-19, flu and RSV infections. Previously during the pandemic, mitigation strategies employed to curb COVID-19 limited influenza and RSV spread.
Still, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths aren't spiking like they did in the first two falls and winters of the pandemic. Area counties had a 52% jump in cases two weeks ago followed by an 18% decline in the most recent reporting week.
The latter resulted in 189 new cases in south-central Minnesota. The region had 1,300 during the same date range in 2021 — more at-home tests make raw comparisons less useful, but the trend line was also pointing upward at this time last year.
As with cases, area counties had a decline in new weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations. The total dropped from 26 to 19.
The most recent COVID-19 fatalities included two in Blue Earth County and one in Le Sueur County. Overall, the nine-county area has combined for 559 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, with the state's pandemic toll sitting at 13,834.
