MANKATO — A decline in new COVID-19 cases this week suggests the south-central region could be on the downswing of its omicron wave.
The omicron variant helped fuel a spike up to 3,486 new cases in the nine-county area last week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
This week's 2,216 new cases represented a 36% drop, the first time weekly totals didn't rise since before Christmas.
Area counties also had no new COVID-19 deaths confirmed Friday. There were 38 statewide, however, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 11,599.
Based on omicron's trajectory elsewhere in the state and country, a decline in cases was expected in south-central Minnesota between late January and early February. The health department also cleared up a backlog of cases this week, which likely resulted in last week's increase and this week's decrease being steeper than they would've otherwise been.
Although it's an encouraging development, omicron's downslope still indicates the virus is widely circulating in the region. The 2,216 new cases this week were one of the highest weekly totals since the pandemic began.
The region's drop, though, was relatively uniform across the nine area counties. They all had between 30% and 47% decreases, with Nicollet County having the smallest and Watonwan County having the biggest.
Blue Earth County had 33% fewer cases. It went from 1,151 confirmed cases between Jan. 22-28 to 769 between Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
The full list of confirmed cases by county this week, along with the percentage increase compared to the previous week, includes:
• Blue Earth County — 769, -33%
• Nicollet County — 358, -30%
• Brown County — 226, -37%
• Martin County — 184, -34%
• Le Sueur County — 176, -42%
• Waseca County — 163, -46%
• Faribault County — 137, -41%
• Sibley County — 102, -33%
• Watonwan County — 101, -47%
This story will be updated.
