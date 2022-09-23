MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 case levels declined for the fourth straight week, despite signs of a fall wave starting statewide.
The nine area counties combined for 213 newly confirmed cases between Sept. 11-17, according to Minnesota Department of Health data, a 10.1% decrease from the previous week.
An uptick in the region's hospitalizations and deaths along with a 12.2% rise in cases statewide, however, could be early signs of COVID-19 metrics trending back up this fall.
The south-central region's case trends usually follow the direction of statewide trends. Each fall since the pandemic began has also had spikes in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, although updated vaccines and treatments are more available now than they were in 2020 and 2021.
The statewide uptick isn't too surprising given Minnesota's school seasons started about two to three weeks ago, said Derek J. Wingert, a local COVID-19 data analyst, in a statement. Newer variants present good reason to pay attention to any changes in trends in the near future, he added.
"It's unclear what will become of this; in some cases, this could be a pebble on the path toward more complete population immunity and further downward trends, but in the case of a new variant of concern beginning to take hold, it could be the start of a massive upward trend," he stated.
As it stands, the region had 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations during the most recent reporting week, up from 14 in the prior week. Every county but Sibley had at least one COVID-19 hospitalization.
Deaths from COVID-19 rose from one to two regionwide over the last couple weeks. The two latest fatalities occurred in Blue Earth and Faribault counties, raising the region's pandemic death toll to 533.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 13,251 this week.
Of the nine counties, five had drops in COVID-19 cases, including Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. Le Sueur, Brown and Martin counties had upticks in new cases, while Sibley's case count was level over the last week weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.