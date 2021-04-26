MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 46 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a drop from Sunday's total.
Nine area counties combined for 81 new cases Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
It was a relatively high total for April so far, while Monday's total was relatively low. Mondays and Tuesdays often have the lowest case totals of the week due to reporting lags from the weekend.
There were also no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Monday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll remained at 7,079.
The last non-holiday with zero newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide was March 22.
Blue Earth County's 22 new cases were the most in the south-central region Monday. The only area county without at least one new case was Sibley County.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 22
- Martin County — 8
- Nicollet County — 5
- Brown County — 3
- Waseca County — 3
- Le Sueur County — 2
- Faribault County — 2
- Watonwan County — 1
This story will be updated.
