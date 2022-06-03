MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had another decline in COVID-19 cases this week, while having three fatalities from the illness in area counties.
The nine-county region combined for 274 confirmed cases between May 28-June 3, an 8% decrease from the previous week, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
After more than two months straight of rising cases, this week was the second straight with declining totals.
The Memorial Day holiday Monday may have contributed to the lower case count this week. Previous holidays led to reporting delays, making trends harder to identify afterward.
As it stands, this week's case total is the lowest in a month. The percentage decrease in cases, though, was smaller than the 14% decline last week.
Area counties also had three COVID-19 deaths confirmed Friday. The deaths occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 40-44 years old, a Watonwan County resident between 80-84 and a Sibley County resident between 85-89.
They were the first reported COVID-19 deaths in the region so far in June. May finished with six COVID-19 deaths.
Overall, south-central Minnesota counties have combined for 508 fatalities from COVID-19. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is 12,664.
Blue Earth County's pandemic toll of 103 is the highest in south-central Minnesota. But its high population compared to other area counties gives it the lowest death rate.
Watonwan County has had 24 deaths from COVID-19, while Sibley County has had 25. They have the two lowest numbers of deaths among the nine area counties.
