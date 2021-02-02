MANKATO — Six counties in south-central Minnesota combined for 38 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The relatively low number continued the trend of smaller daily totals from the end of January and the first day of February. Tuesday was a rare day in that three area counties — Waseca, Sibley and Watonwan — didn't have any new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Area counties also had no newly reported deaths linked to COVID, although there were eight confirmed statewide.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,210. South-central Minnesota's toll remained at 197.
For new cases, Blue Earth County had the most with 12. Nicollet County had the next most with nine, followed by six each in Le Sueur and Brown counties.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 12
- Nicollet County — 9
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Brown County — 6
- Martin County — 3
- Faribault County — 2
More than 17,000 residents in the nine-county region received their first doses of the COVID vaccine as of Sunday, up from 11,275 a week ago. Second doses jumped over the last week as well, rising from 2,428 to 3,983.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.