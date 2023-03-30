MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's key COVID-19 metrics trended in a downward direction this week.
The nine area counties combined for 99 new cases between March 19-25, down from 110 during the previous week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Hospitalizations in the counties dropped from 12 to six during the same period.
After combining for seven new COVID-19 fatalities between March 5-18, area counties had only one during the most recent reporting week.
The death occurred in Blue Earth County, raising the county's pandemic toll to 129.
South-central Minnesota's combined pandemic toll is now at 593, while Minnesota's sits at 14,584.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have all remained lower in 2023 compared to previous beginnings of the year earlier in the pandemic. The most recent week's decline in deaths came after a slight uptick leading up to it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.