MANKATO — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations lurched upward in area counties between Feb. 5-11, according to new state data.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties combined for 200 new cases, a 34.2% jump from the previous week. Hospitalizations rose from seven to 21.
Both totals were the highest in the region since Nov. 27-Dec. 3, although they remain far lower than case and hospitalization levels seen a year ago.
The rise in hospitalizations and cases was spread fairly evenly across the nine counties. All had COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the data from Minnesota Department of Health, while eight of the nine had upticks in new cases.
Watonwan County's 28 new cases gave it the second highest rate per capita in the state.
More encouragingly, the region had no newly reported fatalities from COVID-19. The prior week had five, raising the region's pandemic toll to 574 since 2020.
