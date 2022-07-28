MANKATO — Nine area counties combined for a 34% increase in COVID-19 cases last week, according to data released Thursday.
The south-central region had 381 new cases between July 17-23, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's weekly update, compared to 284 during the prior week. It was the largest percentage increase in new cases since early May.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also rose in the region over the last two reporting weeks, ticking up from 12 to 21.
While nothing approaching the surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths reported in early 2022, current case counts are markedly higher than they were a year ago. Area counties had only 71 new cases during the week of July 17-23 in 2021.
Taking into account how all nine area counties had upticks in cases — ranging from a 6.7% increase in Faribault County to 61.5% in Martin County — and south-central region wastewater data showed rises in COVID-19 levels, the metrics clearly took a turn for the worse this week, said Derek J. Wingert, a local COVID-19 data analyst.
“We definitely broke out of what had been a relatively stable trend," he said. "Overall it seems reasonably clear that at least within our region things have gotten worse significantly.”
Regional hospital capacity remains within medium risk range in the health department's update. Capacity in the Twin Cities metro and Rochester regions, however, is getting tight — south-central Minnesota typically follows the metro's COVID-19 trends.
Minnesota may also be behind a national trend of worsening COVID-19 transmission levels, as the new and more immunity-elusive BA.5 variant permeates the country.
About 42% of counties in the U.S. currently have high levels of COVID-19 transmission, a 6.5% increase this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tracking map. The CDC recommends people in high-transmission counties wear masks indoors to limit spread.
Only seven of Minnesota's 87 counties, or 8%, are currently in high-transmission territory. Martin County, which had a case rise from 26 to 42 over the two most recent reporting weeks, is one of them.
Although the worst outcome from COVID-19 isn't nearly as common as it was earlier this year, the south-central region had two recent deaths from the illness.
The deaths occurred in Nicollet and Sibley counties. Health department updates no longer include what date deaths occurred or the age ranges of the decreased.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now at 514, including 69 in Nicollet County and 26 in Sibley County. Minnesota's pandemic toll is at 12,953.
