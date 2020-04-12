Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy conditions and light snow this evening followed by clearing late. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy conditions and light snow this evening followed by clearing late. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.