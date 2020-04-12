MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported two more COVID-19 cases in the nine-county Mankato region, bringing the regional total to 106.
Both Le Sueur and Martin Counties confirmed one more positive case each, bringing the total in Le Sueur County to 21 and Martin County to 38.
A total of four people have died from the virus in Martin County, and one person each has died in Brown and Nicollet Counties.
Statewide, the number of positive cases was 1,621 Sunday, up from 1,427 on Saturday, and 842 of those patients are no longer needing isolation. As of Sunday, 157 patients remain hospitalized.
State Health Economist Stefan Gildemeister told MPR News that limited testing means the numbers could be as high as 133,600 cases due to the shortage of tests. As of Sunday, 37,421 people have been tested in Minnesota.
"Multiply the cases by 100," Gildemeister said. "That's where we expect to be."
Six people in Minnesota died from the virus Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 70.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.