MANKATO — Blue Earth County had 20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, the latest rise in a five-day jump in local cases.
The 20 new cases bring the county's total to 91 since Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Cases identified during the last five days account for more than one-third of all cases in the county since the pandemic began in mid-March.
All but one of the nine south-central Minnesota counties also had new cases Wednesday. The other new cases included:
- Seven in Watonwan County
- Four in Le Sueur County
- Three in Nicollet County
- Two in Brown County
- One in Waseca County
- One in Martin County
- One in Sibley County
Watonwan County has had a similar jump in cases as Blue Earth County since last week. The county has had 74 cases since June 16.
