Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.