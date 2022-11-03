MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had a 47% jump in new COVID-19 cases last week, the second straight week of sharp increases.
The nine area counties had combined for eight consecutive weeks of falling case counts between August and mid-October. Those declines gave way to 42% and 47% weekly increases to end October, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
The upturns could be the first ripples of a fall COVID-19 wave, although it remains to be seen if it'll reach the peaks seen in later 2020 and 2021.
Cases more than doubled over the two most recent reporting weeks, pointed out Derek J. Wingert, a local COVID-19 data analyst. During that period, the weekly case counts grew from 124 to 258.
"Once again not only is it a rather big increase, but it’s also quite spread out across the whole region,” Wingert said.
Five of the nine area counties had upticks in cases during the Oct. 23-29 week. Of the five, four had at least 100% increases.
Two counties had dips in cases, and two had the same number of cases week over week.
Nicollet and Watonwan counties had the most notable increases. Cases rose from 31 to 79 in Nicollet County and from 3 to 29 in Watonwan County. The counties had the fourth and third highest new case rates in the state, respectively.
The 47% increase between Oct. 23-29, from 176 cases to 258, was the biggest percentage rise since January. Deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are encouragingly low compared to back then but tend to rise in the weeks following upticks in cases.
The region had two newly confirmed COVID-19 fatalities this week, raising its pandemic toll to 543. The latest deaths occurred in Blue Earth and Faribault counties.
After weeks of declining cases, the jump in late October could be linked to an emerging new variant. Omicron variant BA.5 had circulated for much of 2022 before starting to wane in August.
Two offshoots of BA.5 — BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 — accounted for about 23% of sequenced COVID-19 samples in a six-state region including Minnesota between Oct. 23-29, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. They accounted for less than 3% of sequenced samples about a month prior.
As the BQ strains have spread, BA.5's dominance has lessened. BA.5 went from 81% of sequenced samples a month ago to about 55% in the most recent week.
A CDC update from October noted the agency is closely tracking the BQ strains after seeing their relatively quick spread. The CDC noted the different paths new variants can take.
"Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear," the post stated. "Other times, they persist and continue to circulate in communities. As the virus spreads, it has new opportunities to change in ways that can make emerging variants more difficult to stop because the effectiveness of vaccinations or treatments may be reduced."
