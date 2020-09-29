MANKATO — Waseca County's COVID-19 cases continued to jump Tuesday as it reported 33 new cases. The county now has had 722 positive COVID-19 tests, second in the nine-county region to Blue Earth County's 1,736 cases.
Martin County reported on additional death Tuesday, in a person who was age 90-94. The county now has 11 deaths from COVID, second to Nicollet County's 17 deaths.
Other area counties reported relatively low increases in new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health:
• Blue Earth County — 10
• Brown County — 0
• Faribault County — 0
• Le Sueur County — 2
• Martin County — 16
• Nicollet County — 2
• Sibley County — 3
• Waseca County — 33
• Watonwan County — 5
Minnesota posted another 817 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday with hospitalizations rising to their highest level since late May.
While the count of new cases retreated from the past few days’ record highs, testing was down even more and the share of tests to come back positive went up.
Of the 98,447 cases of the disease confirmed in the pandemic to date, about 90 percent have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated. Minnesota is likely to cross the 100,000-case milestone in the next few days.
Five more deaths reported Tuesday put Minnesota’s toll to 2,020. Among those who’ve died, about 72 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; nearly all had underlying health problems.
The newest numbers come as officials caution that outbreaks are being driven now largely by formal and informal get-togethers among friends, families and co-workers who are not staying vigilant against the disease. Outbreaks also are increasing at workplaces from grocery stores to manufacturing.
