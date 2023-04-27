MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had five COVID-19 deaths in recent weeks, putting the region on the cusp of 600 total since the pandemic began.
The five deaths confirmed between April 2-22 brought the region's pandemic death toll to 599, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. The most recent fatalities included two in Le Sueur County and one each in Nicollet, Watonwan and Sibley counties.
Although the five deaths were an uptick compared to the same April date range in 2022, COVID-19 fatalities have otherwise been markedly lower so far in 2023.
There were 78 deaths from the illness between Jan. 1-April 22, 2022, compared to 34 between the same dates in 2023.
Cases, meanwhile, are trending low to an even greater degree. The nine area counties combined for 46 new cases between April 16-22.
The last week that had fewer reported cases in the region was July 3-9, 2021. At the time, noted COVID-19 data analyst Derek J. Wingert, the first vaccines were available and meaningful variants hadn't yet developed.
A continued mild stretch could be in the cards, based on wastewater COVID-19 data. The data has helped project upcoming trends.
"Levels in almost all regions are at long-term lows and have been stable there for a few reporting periods without a meaningful sign of rebound," Wingert stated. "This gives a fair indication that we can expect these low levels to last at least a little longer."
