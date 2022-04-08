The Free Press
MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 114 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases this week, a 20% increase from the prior week.
Despite the increase, the weekly case total remains well off levels seen in early 2022. Late January had a week with 3,486 cases.
This week’s increase was driven by upticks in four area counties, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. The other five counties in the south-central region had declines in cases.
Blue Earth County’s case count rose from 27 to 38, giving it the highest total among area counties. Brown County had smaller rise from five to seven new cases.
Bigger jumps occurred in Waseca and Le Sueur counties. Waseca’s case count rose from seven to 23, while Le Sueur’s rose from three to 10.
The biggest decline in cases occurred in Martin County, with a drop from 14 to eight.
Positivity rates in the region also ticked up this week, from 2.6% to 3.3%. The statewide rate of positive tests rose from 2.4% to 3.2%.
Rates at 5% or lower are considered encouraging. The fact that cases and positivity rates aren’t spiking as the BA.2 variant circulates is a good sign so far, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst who tracks COVID-19 trends.
“At least for now the BA.2 impact appears quite manageable,” he said. “Hopefully this continues.”
Two area counties, Waseca and Faribault, jumped above the 5% positivity rate threshold. Waseca County went from 1.5% to 6.6%, while Faribault County had an even steeper rise from 3.7% to 13.5%, according to health department data.
Relatively small rises aren’t cause for too much concern as long as they stay that way, Wingert said. Cases seemed to drop just about as low as they could get in March.
Area counties also continued their run of days without any confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The region has had none so far in April.
Minnesota had six more COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising the state’s pandemic toll to 12,440. Age ranges of the deceased varied from 60-64 years old in Itasca County to 85-89 in Wadena County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.