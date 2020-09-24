MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's growth in COVID-19 case totals far outpaced upticks in testing over the last week.
Weekly testing and case data from the Minnesota Department of Health showed testing in the region's nine counties increased by about 30% between Sept. 16-23. New case totals, meanwhile, increased by 95% over the same time period.
The steep growth in cases caused the region's percentage of tests resulting in positive cases to rise from 4.9% to 7.4%.
The region's positivity rate had held steady at 4.9% over the previous two weeks. Sharp upticks in Waseca and Martin counties contributed to the higher rate regionwide.
Both counties have ongoing COVID outbreaks. Waseca's is linked to a prison in the county, while a funeral in Martin County has been linked to dozens of cases.
Nearly a third of all tests recorded in Waseca County resulted in positive cases between Sept. 16-23, according to the health department's data. The 33% positivity rate — 201 cases out of 608 tests — rose from 9.1% the week before and is the highest rate recorded in the region during any week since testing data became available in late June.
Waseca County had its first of two free testing days end at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A total of 384 tests were completed, although the health department's numbers are updated through 4 p.m. Wednesday so results from the free testing aren't likely to be included in the weekly numbers yet.
Martin County's positivity rate also spiked over the last week, rising from 8.5% to 18.1%. Testing rates rose by 61% in the most recent week, but new cases rose nearly four times faster at 241%.
Other counties with smaller increases in positivity rates included Blue Earth, Nicollet and Sibley. Blue Earth County's rate held steady with a slight rise from 4.98% to 5%.
Brown, Le Sueur, Watonwan and Faribault counties all had lower positivity rates than the week before. Watonwan County's rate remained high at 7.3%, down from 8.9% the week before.
All nine counties had newly confirmed COVID cases Thursday. Waseca County's 46 new cases were the most in the region.
The county's public health agency released info on the new cases showing 43 of the 46 are from corrections, meaning testing at the prison. Most results from the free testing aren't likely to be included in the numbers yet.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Waseca County — 46
- Martin County — 15
- Blue Earth County — 12
- Nicollet County — Five
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Faribault County — Four
- Watonwan County — Two
- Brown County — One
- Sibley County — One
