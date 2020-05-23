Minnesota saw its greatest one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday but the number of deaths dropped.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 847 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 19,845.
Ten more people died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 852. State officials had reported 33 deaths on Friday, and 32 the day before.
No additional deaths were reported in south-central Minnesota Saturday. The regional number of reported cases stands at 443. The seven new cases reported Saturday is the lowest number since last Saturday.
Two new cases were reported in both Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties. Nicollet, Waseca and Watonwan counties each reported one new case.
Cases have leveled off in Martin County, which has been the regional hot spot. Only one new case has been recorded since Tuesday.
Over 8,500 more people have been tested across Minnesota — the second largest number to date, according to Saturday's report. Testing numbers likely will remain strong over the holiday weekend as free testing is being offered at six National Guard armories, including in St. James and Faribault.
The number of people hospitalized with the disease reached a new high Saturday at 568. The number of people being treated in ICUs dropped to 215, down from 233 on Friday.
About two-thirds of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Minnesota have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
A new poll released Saturday found that a majority of Minnesota voters support the restrictions on everyday life the state imposed to try to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
But a sizable minority feels the state has gone too far, according to the new MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll.
The survey, which interviewed 800 registered Minnesota voters from May 18 to May 20, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.
It found about 57% of voters feel the state’s COVID-19 response has been “about right,” with another 9% wishing the state had gone farther. About 32% of voters felt the state had “gone too far.”
Democrats overwhelmingly support the state’s response. Two-thirds of Republicans, meanwhile, feel the restrictions have gone too far, while 30% feel the restrictions have been about right.
Only 29% of respondents said they plan on resuming all their normal activities when legally allowed. Another 33% say they’ll be more selective about what they do in public, while 27% say they’ll be very limited in what they do and 11% say they’ll shelter in place until the disease is no longer a threat.
