MANKATO — Area counties combined for 35 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, continuing the trend of small daily upticks in south-central Minnesota.
The nine-county region also had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths, after averaging about one per day through the first week of March. The region also has averaged about one COVID-19 fatality confirmed per day since the beginning of 2022.
There were 20 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 12,221.
The fatalities ranged in ages between 20-24 years old in Anoka County to older than 100 in Hennepin County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Most were older than age 70, although fatalities in Hennepin and Ramsey counties also occurred in two residents between 30-34 years old.
Of the 35 new cases in the south-central region, 13 were in Blue Earth County. Watonwan and Sibley counties, meanwhile, had no newly confirmed cases.
