MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 52 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a decline from the total one week ago.
The previous Tuesday had 67 new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Last week had an uptick in cases overall, but lower case levels on Monday and Tuesday put this week on track for a decline. It would be the first drop in the region's weekly case counts in six weeks.
Area counties had no newly confirmed fatalities from the illness Tuesday. They've combined for 499 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, including just three in April and none so far in May.
Statewide, there was one newly confirmed COVID-19 death. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 12,512.
The death occurred in a Crow Wing County resident between 80-84 years old.
Breakthrough COVID-19 data continues to show Minnesotans who've been vaccinated and boosted have lower COVID-19 death rates than unvaccinated residents.
The COVID-19 death rate among unvaccinated Minnesotans between 50-64 is more than three times higher than it is in fully vaccinated people within the age group, while the death rate for unvaccinated residents 65 and older is eight times higher compared to fully vaccinated residents in the age group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.