MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's uptick in new COVID-19 cases Wednesday was the smallest in the region since early July.
Area counties combined for 21 newly confirmed cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. July 2 was the last day with fewer new cases.
The region is on track for another decrease in new cases this week, which would be the sixth straight week with declines.
There were again no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths, the second straight day with none in the region. March's first week averaged about one new death per day, continuing the general rate of deaths in January and February.
Minnesota had 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising the state's pandemic toll to 12,238.
The ages of the deceased ranged from 20-24 years old in Stearns County to 95-99 years old in Hennepin County. Most of the deaths occurred in residents age 70 or older.
